SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Over 150 families received a new home with the assistance of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami.

7News spoke with Alex Leal, who received a new home from the organization.

“Welcome to my humble abode,” said Leal.

Alec Leal toured the new home with 7News.

“I intend to build a bar here,” said Leal, pointing at a section of the interior of his new home.

The retired U.S. Marine, a former helicopter mechanic, is ready to move in thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

“When I got back from the military, I pretty much had to start from scratch,” said Leal. “When this opportunity came about, I was extremely grateful and ready to jump in, and take on this new challenge.”

Finding affordable housing is challenge that many in South Florida face.

However, Habitat for Humanity steps in with the support of community organizations, including WSVN and the Ansin Foundation.

The contributions helped provide infrastructure for the entire townhome community.

“My father really started our company, our family’s, involvement with Habitat here in Miami-Dade,” said Andrew Ansin, CEO of Sunbeam Development & Television. “It’s grown into Broward County, and we love seeing the houses get built, and this is much more than a house nowadays that they’re building. And it’s really exciting to see the families that are moving in, and it’s really really good for the community to have places that people can afford.”

Leal’s new home, donated by WSVN, is part of a Habitat community of 150 new units to help 150 South Florida families to become homeowners.

“It’s a drop in the bucket, really. I mean we are thousands of units short in Miami-Dade County to become an affordable housing community,” said Mario Artecona, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami. “But we don’t lose faith, and I think 150, if you ask those families, that changes their world, so that’s good enough for us.”

Alongside WSVN, other sponsors include Baptist Hospital, Assurant, Amarant, Publix Supermarkets Charities, Bean Automotive Group, Sunshine Gasoline Distributors, and the Ortega Foundation.

All of the organizations helped make home ownership a reality for so many.

“Very fulfilling for our companies and our foundations to give back to the community, something we feel we should be doing,” said Ansin. “We’ve been very fortunate, and a large part of that is because of the community here, and to the extent we can, we’re gonna help, also help to promote the good deeds and activities that Habitat for Humanity and so many other organizations do in town, and to amplify that message to the TV station, and help them financially by way of the foundations.”

Construction is not complete yet, but it already feels like home for Leal and his family, who are one of many to be homeowners.

“Appreciative, elated, and ready to move forward and continue with this process.” said Leal.

Construction is still ongoing, but Leal is expected to be able to move into the new home in June.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

