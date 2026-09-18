(WSVN) - Miami International Airport officials have issued a ground stop due to thunderstorms.

The stormy weather has grounded all departures at the airport until at least 5:45 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has lifted their ground stop as they heavy rain has abated.

Meteorologists say the heavy rain in Miami-Dade will be in the area until at least 7 p.m.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.