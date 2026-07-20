(WSVN) - A couple of South Florida restaurant owners cooked up something special for the FIFA World Cup.

The owners’ friendly wager will help many children in need.

Graziano’s Mercado in Coral Gables is a popular Argentine restaurant and market.

Casa Juancho in Little Havana is a well-known Spanish restaurant.

Leo Graziano, owner of Graziano’s Group, and Felipe Valls Jr., owner of Casa Juancho, decided to make a bet on the World Cup, with the loser making a $10,000 donation to a special cause, Amigos for Kids.

“It helps underprivileged kids. It gives toys and Christmas. It guides and helps kids that have been abused and trains for families that are in that situation of abused kids,” said Valls Jr.

Spain won the World Cup final, so that means Graziano’s will be making the $10,000 donation to Amigos for Kids, but everyone is a winner in this one.

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