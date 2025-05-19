DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Doral held the grand opening ceremony of a new hub that officials described as a historical milestone.

7News cameras on Saturday captured the moment officials cut the red ribbon marking the official opening of Doral Central Park.

The ribbon-cutting was followed by an energetic parade that ushered guests into what officials said is the city’s most transformative public space to date.

“[It gives me] chills, because since 2013, this has been a dream,” said Doral Mayor Christi Fraga.

The brand-new, 78-acre park sits on Northwest 92nd Avenue between 33rd and 25th streets. The massive, multimillion-dollar project is more than just a park, but a hub for the community.

“There was definitely a need for this type of facility that we’ve not had in, I would dare to say South Florida,” said Fraga.

The park features a slew of outdoor amenities, some of which opened back in August.

The city celebrated the opening of two new features on Saturday: the Aquatics Center and Community Center.

“We have an Olympic-sized swimming pool that is heated, that can host competitions, has grandstands, has locker rooms,” said Fraga.

The inspiration for the pool was Special Olympics swimmer Valeria van Balen.

“I was fun and excited and happy. I feel it’s pretty nice,” said van Balen.

Van Balen grew up in a family of swimmers. Her father even competed in the Olympics.

Twelve years ago, van Balen expressed a need for large pool in Doral.

“Ever since I did, I told her, ‘When we open up that park and that pool, you’ll be there cutting the ribbon,’ and today, that was a reality and such a dream come true,” said Fraga.

Steps away from that pool is a huge indoor Community Center, featuring a gym and open courts.

Cameras captured parkgoer Ana Otero playing volleyball in one of the courts.

“I love it. I think we needed an actual park like this,” she said.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on, a lot of stuff for families, for kids, for adults, too. I can’t wait to play basketball here,” said a parkgoer who identified himself as Mike.

The Doral Police Department has even formed a dedicated park response unit to help keep parkgoers safe.

“I expect our cops to be out and about, being visible, engaging with the community, playing with the kids, playing with the elderly folks, ensuring that important relationship is made,” said Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez.

