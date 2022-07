NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a personal watercraft crash in Haulover Inlet.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash, just before 3:30 p.m., Sunday.

It remains unclear whether or not anyone was injured in the crash.

