MIAMI (WSVN) - As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, a local museum is highlighting the impact made by American innovators in a new exhibit.

Guests at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science will now be able to learn about hundreds of scientists, engineers, and inventors who helped shape the nation’s history.

“They are American scientists, so that’s what makes it fun and special as we celebrate our 250th birthday,” said Frost Museum of Science Vice President of Education Dr. Analisa Duran.

“America250: Celebrating American Innovation” features displays that let visitors learn about the ideas and breakthroughs of each person who helped American progress over the years.

“These are the stories that we tell, and these are the individuals that shaped how we understand science, how we see science, and how we engage in all of these different disciplines in our everyday life,” said Duran.

The experience goes beyond simply reading about the lives and successes of each person featured in the exhibit. Guests will also be able to explore interactive activities, learn through hands-on experiences, and enjoy an original planetarium short narrated by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

With America on the precipice of an impressive milestone, the Frost Museum’s message in this new exhibit is that the next big discovery that advances the country even further into the future could come from anyone.

“We have so much more to discover, so much more to explore, and that’s why we are educating children and their families and the next generation of discoverers and explorers,” said Duran.

The America250: Celebrating American Innovation exhibit at the Frost Museum is open now.

To learn more about the exhibit, click here.

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