MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Frontier Airlines flight headed from Atlanta to Puerto was forced to make an emergency landing at Miami International Airport after experiencing a possible fuel leak.

Officials say Frontier Airlines flight 2802 was enroute to San Juan and was forced to head west over Abaco in the Bahamas to make an emergency landing in Miami.

The Airbus A320 managed to land safely and was taken to Gate F18, where it was met by multiple fire trucks.

Officials have not determined the exact cause for the emergency landing but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they believe the aircraft experienced a fuel leak from the central tank as it flew over the Atlantic.

Crews were seen inspecting the aircraft after passengers were able to safely disembark.

The flight, which was originally heading directly to San Juan, is expected to leave MIA at 8 p.m. and land in Puerto Rico just before midnight.

As of Thursday afternoon, the emergency landing has not impacted any other flights at the airport.

The exact cause of the emergency landing is under investigation.

