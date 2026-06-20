MIAMI (WSVN) - Some of America’s most prestigious documents are now on display in downtown Miami.

The Freedom Plane National Tour opened a historic exhibition on Saturday at the Museum of Miami to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

The exhibit features foundational records, including the Treaty of Paris, early draft printings of the Constitution, and original oaths of allegiance signed by our founding fathers.

Natalia Crujeiras, CEO of the Museum of Miami, shared the importance of the founding documents.

“These documents are not really relics; they are reminders of the premises made at that moment, and the fact they have come to one of the most diverse, optimistic, and dynamic cities of the country for the Fourth of July, I think, is very, very important,” said Crujeiras.

The exhibition is free and will run through July 5.

Organizers recommend booking reservations online to guarantee entry.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.