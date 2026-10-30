FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale began to flood again Friday morning ahead of its first king tide of the day, set to occur in the afternoon.

7News cameras captured flooding near Las Olas Boulevard and Coconut Isle Drive caused by canal water toppling over a seawall and pushing up through storm drains.

The worst of the king tide flooding came on Tuesday, when Fort Lauderdale saw some of its highest tide levels in history, since tidal levels started being recorded.

Drivers are advised to avoid flooded areas across South Florida, as saltwater can get into vehicles and stall them.

High tides across South Florida are expected to start close to 1 p.m.

Miami-Dade and Broward counties are under a coastal flood advisory through Saturday evening.

The Florida Keys are under a coastal flood warning through Friday evening.

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