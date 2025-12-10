MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida real estate agent who’s accused of targeting a vulnerable community spoke out in court, despite his attorney telling him not to.

Willy Suarez Maceo appeared in a court hearing four years after Miami Police arrested him, after detectives described him as a serial killer who targeted several homeless men in the city.

“Homeless individuals for apparent no reason had been brutally targeted,” Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said in 2021.

During Maceo’s court appearance on Wednesday, he brought a handwritten letter he was adamant about reading to the judge.

“You may, but you don’t have to, and I’m aware that the defense, in general, these specific lawyers, any defense attorney would prefer that you not say anything,” the judge told Maceo.

Despite the advice, Maceo continued speaking his mind.

“I am not a criminal. I am not an evil person. I suffer from schizophrenia, bipolar type II disorder, and depression,” Maceo read aloud. “I am not guilty by reason of insanity.”

Maceo continued reading his letter, questioning the evidence against him.

“Where is the evidence that proves that what happened was intentional and premeditated?” he asked.

Prosecutors say there’s strong evidence that links Maceo to the crimes, including surveillance footage from 2021 that shows a man parking a Dodge Charger in the same area where someone was fatally stabbed.

In the video, you can see an individual walking toward the location before prosecutors say Maceo is shown running.

“You will see him now coming back, running away from the scene,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

In another video, a Dodge Charger is shown pulling to a stop next to a man who was sleeping on a sidewalk.

Prosecutors say the driver shot and killed that man.

Investigators say the footage provided a clear view of the license plate on that Charger, which was registered to Maceo.

While taking Maceo into custody, body camera video shows officers finding a loaded handgun on his waist, a weapon they believe was connected to the crimes.

Maceo is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Back in court, Maceo continued to share his thoughts on the case until his own attorney had had enough, pleading with him to stop talking.

“After four years, I have…,” Maceo said before being interrupted.

“Sir, I’m gonna stop you. You are saying things that are going to be used to incriminate you at a trial,” public defender Manuel Alvarez said. “And what you are doing is you’re harming your case. But if you want to go ahead, I can’t stop you.”

After giving a brief pause, Maceo continued to lambast the evidence brought by the prosecution.

“I have yet to see any evidence that proves that what happened was intentional and premeditated,” Maceo said.

Maceo asked the judge to be taken from the jail to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. A request that the judge told him she did not have the power to grant.

She did encourage Maceo to allow his attorneys to handle his case going forward.

“They are trying to save your life. The death penalty in the state of Florida is real,” she told Maceo. “Please let them do their jobs.”

Following Wednesday morning’s hearing, Maceo’s public defender filed a motion to withdraw from the case.

