MIAMI (WSVN) - The State Attorney’s Office has an update on filing criminal charges against the suspect accused of murdering homeless men in Miami.

Back in December, 25-year-old Realtor Willy Suarez-Maceo was arrested for a string of murders.

A news conference was held with Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami Police Interim Chief Manuel Morales at 2:30 p.m. Friday, to discuss the updated charges.

The attorney’s office said there is surveillance video of who they called a serial killer in action.

“We were able to discover a video of the shooting on Miami Avenue, where it revealed that a black vehicle had driven up to the location where the victim was laying down on the ground and shot at him several times,” said Morales.

Suarez-Maceo was previously facing charges of attempted murder, but he is now being charged with murder.

Police said two homeless victims were shot and killed right before Christmas.

Suarez-Maceo was originally being connected to two of the three shootings, but officials were also investigating his possible connection to a stabbing back in October.

“The fact that this particular person preyed on the most vulnerable in our community is particularly upsetting,” said Suarez.

Officials released new video connected to the violent crimes as well.

“These types of anonymous, seemingly haphazard killings can create a real sense of fear and unease, so we are all here today to let our community know that these seemingly random killings had been solved, and they were committed by Willy Suarez-Maceo,” said Fernandez Rundle.

Suarez-Maceo has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

