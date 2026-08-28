NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A professor in Miami-Dade County was arrested on charges related to the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material after, detectives said, they traced a Kik Messenger account to him.

According to a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arrest report, investigators discovered files being uploaded and distributed through a Kik account using the username “timeskippe.”

Detectives said they used legal process to identify 31-year-old Christian Constantiny as the person associated with the account and confirmed internet activity connected to the uploads.

Investigators then obtained a search warrant for Constantiny’s Kik account. According to the report, the search uncovered numerous files and chat logs that, detectives said, showed child sexual abuse material being distributed.

Investigators reviewed six files and determined they met the criteria for sexual performance by a child under Florida law.

Constantiny was located and taken to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Bureau on Thursday. Investigators said he invoked his rights after being read his Miranda warning.

Constantiny was arrested and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Constantiny faces six counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child and six counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child.

A judge found probable cause and set his bond at $30,000.

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