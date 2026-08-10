MIAMI (WSVN) - A former OnlyFans model accused in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in Miami back in 2022 has learned her fate in court after she agreed to the terms of a plea deal with prosecutors.

7News cameras captured Courtney Clenney in a Miami courtroom, Monday morning, four years to the day she was arrested. She was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli.

Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Andrea Ricker Wolfson went over the terms of the plea agreement, which entail Clenney pleading guilty to manslaughter with a deadly weapon, marking the first time the defendant has taken accountability for the fatal stabbing.

The plea deal also stipulates that Clenney serves six years in state prison, followed by five years’ probation. However, since she has already served four years following her arrest in Hawaii in August of 2022, she will only have to serve two more years.

As Ricker Wolfson laid out the details of her plea agreement, Clenney just looked straight ahead. Her parents were also in the courtroom as the terms were read aloud.

Clenney’s years-long, high-profile case captivated the attention of South Florida and the country. Now that she has accepted the terms of her plea agreement, it has come to an emotional end.

City of Miami Police officers on April 4, 2022 responded to the upscale One Paraiso high-rise, located in the Edgewatwer neighborhood, after Clenney stabbed Obumseli inside her condo.

Tabloid articles followed, featuring graphic scene photos and an account of her desperate 911 calls, all providing a glimpse into that horrific day.

Clenney and Obumseli, who moved to South Florida in January of 2022, were known to have had a volatile relationship. In the short time between their arrival and Obumseli’s death, the property manager was already in the process of evicting because of all the complaints made about the couple.

Prosecutors argued Clenney was physically abusive toward Obumseli, but Frank Prieto, Clenney’s defense attorney. claimed the former social media model acted only in self-defense. In 2024, a medical examiner brought in by the defense testified in court that Clenney threw the knife that resulted in the death of her boyfriend in an effort to get away from him.

“Her self-defense is credible, and the actions she took that night were necessary to save her own life,” said Prieto. “This is not an act of premeditation.”

More than four years later, the details of her plea agreement have been revealed.

Obumseli’s family were also in court Monday. They were not happy with the terms of this plea agreement, saying that wanted Clenney to serve more time but adding that they also wanted closure.

Karen Egbuna, Obumseli’s cousin, read a statement from his mother in court.

“Words can never fully explain how Christian’s death has affected my life and the lives of everyone in our family. There’s simply too much pain to put on paper,” said Egbuna as she read from the statement. “Since April 2022, I have lived with fear, anxiety, sleepless nights, heartache and more tears than I can ever count. Four years later, there’s still nights when I cannot sleep. There are moments when my mind goes back to the last moments of Christian’s life. As his mother, those thoughts are very difficult for me to carry.”

As Obumseli’s family members spoke in court, Clenney became emotional and looked away.

The Obumselis’ lawyer, Larry Handfield, also spoke, addressing the defendant directly.

“As a family, we still cannot get past that fact that Christian was stabbed while you remained on the phone with your mom. You did call downstairs to security, and then your third and final call, which should have been your first call, was to 911,” said Handfield.

After the hearing ended, Obumseli’s loved ones embraced each other. They said that this was what had to be done, but they never received an apology from Clenney.

Clenney’s family and attorney are expected to share their thoughts on Monday afternoon.

According to state law, no one who is convicted of murder is able to profit off of that murder, and that includes telling their side of the story, While this is something that was not explicitly written in the plea agreement, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said they didn’t have to write it because that’s the state law.

However, Klenney’s attorney already made it clear that they plan to appeal that Florida’s attorney general so that she will eventually have the opportunity to tell her side.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.