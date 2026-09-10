SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A former employee was arrested after police said he entered a Sweetwater warehouse wearing a mask and stole two boxes containing about 30 iPads.

Ariel Galindo, 43, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Sept. 4 burglary at USACO, located at 10900 NW 21st St.

According to the arrest report, an employee was outside the warehouse in the afternoon when he saw Galindo, his former co-worker, drive past the business in a white Chevrolet Equinox.

Police said Galindo entered the warehouse wearing a mask and took two boxes containing approximately 30 iPads with a total value of $12,400.

Investigators said Galindo had been fired from the company earlier that same day after failing to show up for work for two consecutive days.

Another employee told investigators she recognized Galindo based on his physical appearance, body characteristics and voice.

She also told police that surveillance video showed the person briefly lowering his face covering and exposing his face, allowing her to further identify him as the former employee.

Sweetwater Police responded to the warehouse shortly after 3 p.m. following a report of a burglary.

A judge found probable cause and set his bond at $15,000.

Galindo faces charges of burglary of an unoccupied structure and third-degree grand theft.

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