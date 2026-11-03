MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida voters are now heading to the polls and are set to decide on several key decisions on the ballot, including an overhaul to property taxes, the future of Virginia Key, and several other issues.

One of the key issues includes Amendment 3, which is a property tax cut proposal. Under the proposed amendment, the homestead exemption for primary residences would increase from $50,000 currently to $150,000 in 2027. It would rise again to $250,000 in 2028 and adjust for inflation. Homeowners will then be taxed on the remaining portion of their home’s value, with the tax break only applying to non school property taxes.

Supporters, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis say that it will benefit Floridians, who will see thousands of dollars in savings.

“When I buy the house, I put $300,000 a year. Now it’s about $6,000 so it goes more every year. So that’s what I vote, for doing some change,” said voter Sean Umana.

Opponents said that the amendment comes at a cost, with fears of budget shortfalls and impacts on public services including fire rescue, roads, parks, and libraries.

“There’s no guarantee that your taxes are going to be any lower because the government will have to do whatever they need to do to provide the services that we all need,” said voter Elizabeth Judd.

The amendment must get 60% of the vote to pass. If it does pass, it will become a part of Florida’s constitution, which will challenge lawmakers to overturn it in the future.

Voters in the City of Miami will also decide the future of Virginia Key with Referendum 3, which will decide if the city will lease nearly 28 acres of public waterfront over an initial 45 years of redevelopment.

The land would be leased to Virginia Key LLC, a joint venture between RCI Group and Dallas based Suntex Marinas for a 45 year term that could be extended for more than 75 years, and in return, the City of Miami would receive $2.2 million in annual rent.

Developers will also pledge $80 million redevelopment that would transform the Rickenbacker and Marine Stadium marinas with restaurants, retail and boat storage.

However, critics have raised concerns of potential environmental harm.

Funding for Miami-Dade and Broward Public Schools is also at stake with the Secure Our Future referendum.

The referendum provides funding for teachers and staff, and school safety and security.

On Miami-Dade ballots, it will appear as Question 268: The Referendum Renewal Of Existing Ad Valoren Levy For Teachers, Instruction Personnel, Student Safety And Security. A similar measure is up for renewal in Broward County.

The Secure the Next Generation referendum provides BCPS with additional funding that helps pay for teacher and staff supplements, more than 390 school safety personnel and over 220 mental health professionals.

On Broward ballots, it will appear as School Board Question #1: The Fund School Employee Pay, Safety, and Mental Health through a One-Mill Property Tax Levy.

Voters will have until 7 p.m. on Election Day to cast their ballots.

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