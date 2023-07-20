MIAMI (WSVN) - After an investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and the Miami Dade State Attorney’s Office, justice has been served in the fatal crash that took place on January 1, 2021, at the intersection of West Flagler Street and 78 Avenue.

On Thursday, Alex Garcia, who was 16 years old at the time of the incident, accepted a plea deal of 14 years in prison, followed by two years of house arrest and eight years of probation.

Garcia faced multiple charges in connection with the crash, including four counts of Vehicular Homicide, four counts of DUI Manslaughter, and two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury. He was held at the Juvenile Detention Center for 21 days before being transferred to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for trial as an adult.

Despite losing his appeal for release from prison pending trial, Garcia has remained incarcerated since February 2, 2023.

The FHP expressed gratitude to Corporal Christine Gracey and the Traffic Homicide Unit, as well as the Miami Dade State Attorney’s office, in a media release on Thursday.

“[We] thank [them] for their swift and diligent work in this tragic case,” read the release in part. “We hope the sentence helps the families reach closure and sends a message to the community regarding the tragic consequences of driving under the influence and at extreme rates of speed.”

The crash on New Year’s Day 2021 took the lives of 21-year-old Yuhlia Gelats Barzaga, 22-year-old Christian Mohip, 21-year-old Andres Zacarias and 21-year-old Jenser Salazar.

A memorial that was placed at the crash site was vandalized and a person involved posted the destruction on social media months after the incident.

This year in March and June, the tombstone of two victims was defaced. Police are still investigating whether these separate acts of vandalism could be connected and who could be behind them.

