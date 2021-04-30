16-year-old accused of killing 4 in New Year’s Day crash denied bond

MIAMI (WSVN) - A judge has denied bond for the driver who is accused of killing four people in a crash on New Year’s Day.

On Friday morning, 16-year-old Alex Garcia was denied bond after appearing in court.

Garcia is accused of driving intoxicated and causing a crash in West Miami-Dade on New Year’s Day that killed all four occupants in the other vehicle.

Twenty-one-year-old Yuhlia Gelats Barzaga, her boyfriend, 22-year-old Christian Mohip, and their friends, 21-year-old Andres Zacarias and 21-year-old Jenser Salazar were killed instantly.

Bodycam footage recently released showed Garcia apparently trapped inside an SUV along West Flagler Street and 79th Avenue in the early morning hours of Jan. 1.

In court, the judge mentioned Garcia is a risk to society and suggested a mental evaluation and substance abuse evaluation.

He will be back in court on July 15 for another hearing.

His trial is set for July 26.

