Teen turns self in following deadly New Year’s Day crash

A teenager responsible for a crash that killed four people earlier this year turned himself in to authorities, Monday.

Cameras caught 16-year-old Alex Garcia walking into the Florida Highway Patrol Headquarters with his attorney. Garcia is accused of being behind the wheel and under the influence when the Chevy Tahoe he was driving struck a Hyundai Elantra along West 79th Street and West Flagler Street.

Twenty-one-year-old Yuhlia Gelats Barzaga, 22-year-old Christian Mohip, 21-year-old Andres Zacarias and 21-year-old Jenser Salazar were killed instantly as a result of the crash.

According to FHP, Garcia was driving over 100 miles per hour when he slammed into the Hyundai. “Blood samples that were obtained by the defendant shortly after the crash revealed that the defendant had both marijuana and alcohol in his blood,” said FHP Lt. Alex Camacho.

Barzaga was the designated driver among the four. “Her blood came back with absolutely no alcohol, no drugs, nothing,” said Camacho. “She was doing the right thing once again, whereas, on the other end, the 16-year-old defendant was doing the absolute wrong thing.”

Garcia’s attorney says his client is innocent. “Like anyone else in this situation, he would be nervous, but he faced it like a man. He turned himself in, and we’re gonna deal with it from there,” said Brian Kirlew.

Garcia has been charged with four counts of reckless vehicular homicide, four counts of DUI manslaughter and two counts of DUI serious bodily injury.

