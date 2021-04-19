Memorial for victims of West Miami-Dade crash vandalized for 2nd time; teen suspect to be tried as adult

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a memorial for the four victims of a New Year’s Day crash in West Miami-Dade was torn down for a second time in less than a month.

The act of vandalism happened as the 16-year-old driver charged in the crash learned he will be tried as an adult.

Cellphone video captured someone using a pink bat to bash photos, candles and mementos at the roadside memorial, located in the area of West Flagler Street and Northwest 79th Avenue.

Investigators said this is the second time the memorial has been defaced since the Jan. 1 crash that claimed the lives of 21-year-old Yulia Barzaga, 22-year-old Christian Mohip, 21-year-old Andres Zacarias and 21-year-old Jenser Salazar.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 16-year-old Alex Garcia was the driver responsible.

The teen suspect had a hearing Monday morning in juvenile court.

“I’m being informed by the state that the state has made the decision to file these charges in adult court,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Orlando Prescott. “You’ll be transferred from the Miami-Dade Regional Juvenile Detention Center to the Dade County Jail.”

Garcia is being charged as an adult on nine felony counts.

“It’s going to be one, two, three, four counts of vehicular homicide in reckless manner,” said a prosecutor.

He also faces four counts of manslaughter while driving under the influence and one count of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury.

FHP officials said Garcia had marijuana and alcohol in his system when his vehicle slammed into the victims’ car at West Flagler Street and 79th Avenue.

All four occupants inside were killed.

Family and friends set up a memorial at the scene of the crash. It was first destroyed in late March, with video of the act posted on social media.

The memorial was rebuilt, but on early Monday morning, another video of its destruction was posted on social media.

The accounts used and the videos have since been deleted.

The victims’ families sent 7News a statement that reads, “We as the family and friends are not being allowed to grieve. This is a constant slap in the face.”

Family members and friends of the victims were expected to repair the memorial Monday evening.

Garcia will make his first appearance in adult court Tuesday morning.

