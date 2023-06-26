MIAMI (WSVN) - Grave concern once again for a South Florida family after a video captured an act of vandalism at the Miami cemetery on the gravesite of two people killed in West Miami-Dade on New Year’s in 2021.

Last month, a similar cellphone video showed someone defacing a gravestone with a white spray instead of the black spray that was used in the previous act of vandalism.

Ingrid Diaz, a sister of one of the victims, spoke with 7News about the recurring act of vandalism.

“It happened again about two weeks ago,” said Diaz. “They did the same exact thing, posted up on social media, sending the video harassing all of the families, all of the friends, posting locations and everything. Now I am here because I need something to be done.”

Moments later, the vandal is seen spray-painting the flowers, hammering the grave and a memorial honoring the victims. The person repeatedly kicked everything that was placed on the grave at the Caballero Rivero Woodlawn North Cemetery.

“The first time around that they came was back in March,” said Diaz. “They destroyed the whole grave.”

A surveillance video captured a man in a hoodie carrying the spray paint bottle in his hand. Police blurred the face out because they have not identified the criminal.

Officials confirmed that they have the image of the person, but they are still investigating.

“They spray painted it and they kicked it,” said Diaz.

Diaz’s brother and three others were killed when they were struck by a man driving under the influence in the area of West Flagler Street and 79th Avenue.

Back in 2021, authorities arrested Alex Garcia, who was drunk and high when he slammed into the car. He was charged with four counts of reckless vehicular homicide, four counts of DUI manslaughter and two counts of DUI serious bodily injury.

Days after the incident, the West Miami Dade Memorial made for the victims was vandalized.

“This is their spot. This is where they come and grieve, said Diaz. “The four victims are no longer here and that’s the biggest pain that we have to live with and for people to keep on trying to mess and they think they can get away with things like that, they can’t, they can’t. Sooner or later, nothing that you do in darkness, it’s not gonna stay in darkness, everything is gonna come to light. It’s already out there.”

Back in March, vandals recorded on their cellphones and showed an identical way of destroying the gravestones, candles and flowers around the grave.

Police are still investigating whether these separate acts of vandalism could be connected and who could be behind them.

