FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was killed late Thursday night on Interstate 95 after falling from an overpass and being struck by multiple vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at 11:17 p.m. on the northbound side of I-95 near State Road 84, also known as Marina Mile.

Authorities said that a woman fell from the bridge onto the hood and front right side of a 2016 black Ford Explorer, driven by a 33-year-old man from Boca Raton.

After the initial impact, the woman’s body landed in the northbound number four lane, where it was run over by an unknown vehicle that did not stop, according to FHP.

The driver of the Ford Explorer reportedly pulled over to the east shoulder of I-95, but the second vehicle continued driving.

The woman, whose identity is unknown at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and seeking information on the second vehicle involved.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.