MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly surfaced cellphone video captured an act of vandalism at a Miami cemetery concerning the gravesite of two of four people who were killed in a New Year’s Day crash in West Miami-Dade back in 2021.

The video shows someone defacing a gravestone with black spray paint. Moments later, the vandal is seen spray-painting the flowers and a memorial honoring the victims. The subject then kicking everything placed over the grave repeatedly.

7News has learned this latest incident happened at the Caballero Rivero Woodlawn North Cemetery in Miami.

Authorities said Yuhlia Barzaga, Christian Mohip, Andres Zacarias and Jenser Salazar lost their lives when they were struck by a man driving under the influence in the area of West Flagler Street and 79th Avenue.

The vandalism caught on video comes nearly two years after another similar incident aimed at the crash victims.

Previous cellphone videos posted to social media showed someone damaging the West Miami-Dade memorial the families had set up to honor their loved ones where they died in the horrific crash.

It’s unclear whether or not the same person is involved in all of these incidents.

Back in 2021, authorities charged Alex Garcia, accusing him of causing the deadly crash.

Investigators said Garcia was drunk and high when he slammed into the victims’ car.

Regarding this latest vandalism in the cemetery, officials with Caballero Rivero Woodlawn North wrote, “We are shocked and saddened that anyone would violate the sanctity of our cemetery by causing such damage, and we have given our full support to law enforcement authorities in this matter.”

Officials at the cemetery have reported the incident to authorities. They said it remains under investigation.

