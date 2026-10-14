FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A cruiser crash in Florida City sent a police car spinning.

Video posted on Instagram by Only In Dade shows the Florida City Police cruiser pulling into the intersection just before a white sedan smacked right into the passenger side, sending the cruiser spinning around.

It’s unclear if the officer or the other driver was injured.

7News has reached out for further information on the incident.

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