NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash has shut down part of Okeechobee Road in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a flatbed truck was traveling aouthbound when it slammed into the back of a box truck near Krome Avenue, just before 7 a.m. on Friday.

The driver of the flatbed truck was killed. The driver of the box truck was not hurt.

Two southbound lanes have been blocked for hours as troopers investigate. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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