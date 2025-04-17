WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University students held a protest in response to a new agreement between campus police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that grants officers the authority to make immigration stops on campus.

Students lined the university’s lawn on Thursday, chanting, “Say it loud. Say it clear. Immigrants are welcomed here.”

Organizers of the protest said the agreement is a misuse of police resources, and they believe it will instill fear on the campus.

“I just hope that people hear this and understand the deep impacts that it’s going to have on our students, our health, and the research in our country,” said a female student. “I just think that it is so messed up that they are politicizing all of these things that shouldn’t be politicized like education.”

Others said the move prompts concerns as the university has a large immigrant population.

“Eighteen students lost their visas on our campus! That’s seats missing, that’s people in our classrooms, that’s people we knew, that’s people that were part of our integral community gone,” said another student.

Last week, the university and other schools confirmed the partnership with ICE that will allow campus police to stop, question and even detain students who, they believe, are living in the U.S. illegally.

In a statement to 7News, a spokesperson for FIU wrote:

“FIU Police Department has signed a cooperation agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in compliance with Governor Ron DeSantis’ directive to law enforcement agencies.”

Students had a negative reaction when the announcement was made.

“It’s definitely shocking, because the school’s name is Florida International University,” said student Natasha Salleh.

“FIU is one of the most diverse universities in the country. I feel like we should embody that and embrace that diversity that we do have,” said a student.

At the same time, many people gathered outside of U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar’s office in Miami to protest her inaction against Trump’s policies on immigration.

“We demand that she stands up for her constituents and do right, particularly by our immigrant population,” said a protester.

The protester added Trump’s policies are negatively impacting people in Salazar’s district.

“People have been wrongfully deported, as we know, to El Salvadoran prisons. She’s on a committee that could potentially fund those prisons with our tax dollars, so we’re here to say absolutely no,” she said.

As of Thursday, the City of Doral is now among 100 cities across the state with resolutions approving partnership between the city’s police department and ICE.

The resolution is raising concerns in Doral, which has the largest Venezuelan population in the United States, some of whom stand at risk of losing their temporary protected status.

Other universities across the state have also joined the program, but the implementation of the plan remains to be seen.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.