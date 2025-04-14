SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at Florida International University are reacting after the university announced a new partnership with federal immigration officials to crackdown on undocumented students.

Students told 7News the policy is a betrayal to the diverse student body at the school and that the new directive will impact everyone at the school.

“It’s shocking because the school name is Florida International University,” said student Natasha Salleh.

“It’s a betrayal to most of the student body here,” said another student.

In a statement to 7News, the university confirmed the partnership with Immigration and Customs Enforcement that will allow campus police to stop, question and even detain students who, they believe, are living in the U.S. illegally.

“FIU Police Department has signed a cooperation agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in compliance with Governor Ron DeSantis’ directive to law enforcement agencies.”

Students said the measure goes against the university’s mission.

“This is one of the most diverse universities in the country. I feel like we should embody that and embrace that diversity that we do have,” said another student.

The partnership announcement comes on the heels of 18 international students enrolled at the university getting their visa status revoked last month. Those affected students will no longer be able to live or study in the U.S.

According to U.S. News and World Report, nearly 70% of the student population at FIU is Hispanic.

This leaves much of the student population at the school absolutely enraged.

“Lots of students here are immigrants or have parents who are immigrants who are undocumented and many students who were detained probably deserve a chance and opportunity to study here,” said a student.

FIU is not the only school that is joining forces with federal immigration officials.

University of Florida has also signed an agreement with immigration officials. Last month, a student in his third year at the university was detained by campus police for a traffic stop.

After admitting to officers that his F1 student visa had been terminated, he was arrested and sent to the Krome Detention Center in West Miami-Dade.

He has decided to self deport back to his home country of Colombia.

Other universities that have signed agreements with ICE include the University of South Florida and Florida Atlantic University.

President Donald Trump said that visas need to be seen as a privilege and not a right.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.