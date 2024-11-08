WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at Florida International University made a splash at an annual tradition at the school.

Architecture students were tasked with figuring out a way to walk on water.

The annual event challenges students to design and build a special kind of shoe that allows them to walk across a 232-foot lake at FIU’s main campus.

“I just, like, arms and legs, arms, legs, kept doing that,” said Juan Goya. “I was not looking at anybody else, just looking at my own feet.”

Goya was stunned when he found out he had been the winner of the contest.

“I think I won! Oh, my God,” he said. “I’m going to Disney World!”

But students at FIU do not only get a passing grade for crossing the lake. They will also get a major prize.

“If they cross, they get an ‘A.’ Doesn’t matter how long it takes them. If they fall, depending on where they fall, will be the grade,” said FIU Professor Jaime Canaves. “If they come in first place, they get $1,000, and if they break the record, that at this point is 44 seconds, they get another $1,000 so it’s not a bad deal.”

Students were captured gathering around the lake to see their creative task playing out.

Canaves, who began the race tradition at FIU, said he loves the attention the competition receives.

“The assignment is fairly unique, and we start that as an assignment only, but people started to come. We started getting sponsors, we started printing the shirts, giving awards, and it keeps getting bigger and bigger,” said Canaves.

While there was only one winner, other participants said they were just happy to take part of the project and reach the finish line.

“I fell at the end, but I made it through, fourth [place]! That’s all that matters,” said Michelle Rivadeneira.

Canaves said his dream is to eventually take the idea out from the university classroom and into the community, where high school students could participate.

