WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A firefighter was airlifted to the hospital after suffering an allergic reaction amid the ongoing wildfire fight in West Miami-Dade.

According to the Florida Forest Service, the firefighter suffered an allergic reaction to a bug bite while fighting the fire around Mile Marker 33 on Thursday afternoon.

The firefighter was rushed to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital. They are expected to be OK.

The hospitalization came as fire crews with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, FFS and other agencies keep battling two active brush fires for the fifth day in a row.

Over 40 MDFR units have been deployed by air and ground to contain and extinguish the flames.

“These fires present significant challenges for all responders due to weather, shifting winds and other factors,” said MDFR Asst. Fire Chief Jason Fernandez.

According to FFS, the Quarry 2 Fire has burned 17,200 acres and is 75% contained. That fire is located in the area of Northwest 137th Avenue and 41st Street.

The Well Fire has burned 1,300 acres and is 50% contained as of Thursday afternoon. That blaze is located in the area of Northwest 122nd Avenue and 58th Street.

“The [Quarry 2] fire is about 70% contained, and we’re putting out hotspots along Krome to make sure everything is tucked away, safe,” said Patrick Mahoney with FFS.

The fire ignited on Sunday because of a lightning strike, officials said.

“When you got lightning and it’s this dry, it’s going to make a run,” said Mahoney.

From the moment it sparked, the dry conditions led to the blaze quickly growing and burning miles of brush.

On Wednesday, 200 residents around the area of Mack’s Fish Camp were evacuated out of an abundance of caution. But resident Marshall Jones told 7News he stayed behind to ride out the fire and help protect his homestead.

“Every time it got into a real thick area of vegetation, especially into the forest, holy cow! It was the most massive raging inferno you could ever imagine,” said Jones.

On Wednesday night, Mother Nature gave fire crews a lending hand by bringing a rainstorm to the area.

“It was dire straits for quite some time, all hands on deck, and then the good Lord gave us rain. The properties are intact,” said Jones.

Forestry officials said Wednesday’s rain helped the northern part of the fire but not the southern portion.

As the fire kept growing, authorities shut down Krome Avenue from Okeechobee Road and Southwest Eighth Street. The roadway remains closed as of Thursday night.

Officials said on Thursday, the wind pattern pushed the smoke away from residential areas. They are hoping for more rain to help them tackle the blaze.

“We need a week-long, multi-day rain event to really get us out of this,” said Mahoney.

Forecasters said the wind pattern is expected to shift on Friday, bringing smoke toward residential areas in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. That smoke is forecast to linger on Saturday as variable winds will keep the smoke over populated areas through the afternoon.

Officials urge residents to remain indoors and limit outdoor activity if wind conditions change and smoke is present in the area, especially for people with respiratory conditions.

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