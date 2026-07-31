MIAMI (WSVN) - Emergency crews battled fierce flames after a fire broke out overnight at a high-rise in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at the Bay Parc apartment building along the 1700 block of North Bayshore Drive, across from Margaret Pace Park, early Friday morning.

The victim said he was alerted to the fire when he woke up at around 1 a.m. to his sliding glass door exploding from the heat and the flames.

The victim said the fire started in his balcony. He made it out safely but injured his foot while exiting the unit.

Lucas Cardoso, another resident in the high-rise, described what he saw.

“I was in my balcony, and suddenly I was smelling smoke. I was chilling there, and when I saw outside, it was like fire from the balcony,” he said. “I don’t know if it was the kitchen, something like that.”

Cellphone video showed flames shooting out of the apartment where the fire broke out.

Just after 5 a.m., 7News cameras captured the balcony charred and full of soot.

7News has reached out to Miami Fire Rescue for more information, as they continue to investigate this fire.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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