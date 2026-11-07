SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A building engulfed in flames at Biscayne National Park was extinguished by fire crews on Saturday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shared photos of the charred remains of the building left on Adam’s Key — a remote island about 8 miles away from the central park.

Fire crews travelled by boat and quickly put out the flames to prevent them from spreading.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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