MIAMI (WSVN) - A brutal beatdown in a high school bathroom captured on camera shows a girl getting punched repeatedly and thrown around.

According to City of Miami Police, the pair agreed to meet up for the scuffle at Miami Jackson Senior High School. Wednesday night, they were both learning a lesson in the law.

District officials have a message: they will not tolerate this kind of behavior, as both of those students will face consequences.

While the video looks like one student is attacking another, Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials both the girls involved are in trouble.

They released a statement that read: “The incident was captured on video and depicts unsafe behavior that is specifically prohibited by the Code of Student Conduct. The matter was immediately addressed by the school’s administration and by Miami Dade Schools Police.”

Officials called the fight, a “pre-arranged physical altercation.”

The two students, officials said, have been arrested and will be charged.

They said in the statement, “The safety and wellbeing of our students is of the utmost importance. This District goes to great lengths to promote the values of restraint and respect, as well as responsible social media use and we urge parents to reinforce these principles at home.”

District officials have a lot more to sort out and said the incident is still under investigation.

