MIAMI (WSVN) - Before the first World Cup match begins in South Florida, FIFA’s World Cup Coca-Cola caravan made a special stop at a children’s hospital.

FIFA teamed up with Coca-Cola to bring interactive games, activities and a photo booth to help get patients at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital pumped up for the World Cup.

Organizers said they wanted to provide families with an escape from the reality of their day-to-day in the hospital.

“Those patients that are here currently admitted, and those coming in for appointments have a nice, pleasant surprise where they can come participate in activities, soccer-themed activities, taste testing, a photo booth and much more,” said Fua Kiuhan, the senior manager of public relations for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

With just one month to go until the historic matches begin, the excitement across South Florida is buzzing for the start of the World Cup.

Seven matches of the tournament are scheduled to take place in Miami between June 15 and July 18.

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