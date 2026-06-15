MIAMI (WSVN) - Soccer fans will have a rare chance to see the FIFA World Cup trophy in downtown Miami, but the clock is ticking.

FIFA officials and Miami Dade College unveiled the winner’s trrophy at the Freedom Tower to enthusiastic applause from attendees, Monday morning,

“I believe there is not a better stage for our iconic crown jewel of FIFA,” said Marco Fazzone, Managing Director of the FIFA Museum.

7News cameras captured fans lining up as soon as the clock hit 10 a.m. to lay their eyes on the World Cup trophy in person.

“It’s really heavy,” said a boy.

“I think it’s beautiful, because it’s something that you see in the TV, but you don’t see in real life, right?” said Luis Perez, who is visiting from Mexico.

The solid gold trophy is the original from the 1974 World Cup. Typically, it’s preserved in a museum in a controlled environment, so seeing it in person is a pretty rare opportunity.

“It’s a very precious piece that symbolizes the enduring values of the game, the enduring values of the World Cup and what it means to the world,” said MDC President Madeline Pumariega.

“That is the trophy that all the futbol stars, but also all kids, all young boys, all young girls who play the game dream of,” said Andreas Alf, Vice President of Communication for the FIFA Museum.

“Futbol is not only a game of 90 minutes, or a World Cup or a tournament; it’s more than that,” said Fazzone. “It’s a universal language; it’s embracing people from everywhere, and supporting FIFA and its ambition to unite the world.”

“The FIFA Museum exhibition at the Freedom Tower is about connecting and inspiring people around the world,” said Alf. “It’s about, on the one hand, telling the story of the history of futbol, telling the story of the history of the FIFA World Cup, but then it’s also about showing how futbol connects and inspires everything, everywhere about the world.”

Among these people was Perez and his friends, who are visiting the Magic City from Mexico City..

“We are going to the match at Uruguay … we are supporting Uruguay,”he said.

“Latinos support Latinos,” said Perez’s friend.

These soccer fans seized the opportunity to make core memories during their South Florida visit.

“We first came to see the trophy, then we’re going to the Fan Fest, and then we’re going to the match, so a full World Cup day,” said Perez’s friend.

Fans only have until 6 p.m. on Monday for their glimpse at the World Cup trophy at the Freedom Tower.

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