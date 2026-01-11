HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured a fiery rollover crash showing a car hitting a column at a Hialeah gas station, leaving bystanders panicking.

Hialeah Police Department officials stated that the driver lost control of the vehicle while heading eastbound, Saturday night.

The car landed on its side after hitting a pump column and overturning, with the vehicle bursting into flames.

Hialeah Fire Rescue units rushed to the scene and put out the fire.

Police said the driver was knocked unconscious. The motorist was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center with minor injuries and released the same night.

The gas station was shut down and blocked off by police tape.

Hialeah Police have made no arrests, as they continue to investigate.

