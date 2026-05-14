NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A trooper pursuit in northwest Miami-Dade ended in a rollover wreck and with a person in handcuffs and a victim in the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 103rd Street on Wednesday evening to stop a red Dodge pickup truck involved in a kidnapping incident.

Troopers got a call of a kidnapping and a victim in the back of the truck that was traveling a high rate of speed.

Once troopers located the truck, they intercepted it and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the truck fled.

A short pursuit began until troopers performed a precision immobilization technique maneuver and flipped the vehicle on its side on Northwest 18th Avenue and 86th Street.

“They were trying to stop the red Ram, and the cop hit the Ram and flipped on our car,” said a homeowner who watched the scene unfold.

“Real life changing, real life changing man, I’m like ‘whoa man’, I saw a car flying back and forth, helicopter, he ran and [inaudible] the big red truck,” said another witness.

The suspect was caught and cuffed. 7News cameras captured the suspect in handcuffs on a stretcher.

Troopers have said the victim was recovered safely.

MDFR officials have said two people were hospitalized and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

7News cameras captured a Miami Gardens Police Crime Scene Investigations van arriving on the scene.

The identity of the suspect and victim are currently unknown.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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