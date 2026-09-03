KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have given divers the green light to swim at Crandon Park North once again.

The Florida Department of Health issued a no swim advisory for the park on Aug. 30 after water samples showed harmful bacterial levels for swimmers.

Follow-up testing performed since then showed bacteria levels in the water at Crandon Park have returned to safe levels for water-related activities.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.