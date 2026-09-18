SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have released the name of the man who was fatally shot by a Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent in Southwest Miami-Dade, as the agent opens up about the encounter.

Investigators said 28-year-old Daniel Shand hit the agent’s car window when it stopped near Southwest 157th Avenue and 140th Street on Thursday morning.

The agent said a struggle followed, and he was forced to fire after being thrown to the ground, fatally striking Shand.

The agent was treated for minor injuries and placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

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