MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Miami Lakes Monday morning.

The robbery occurred at approximately 9:25 a.m. Sunday at 15615 NW 67th Ave.

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According to the FBI, the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from an employee. No injuries were reported.

The FBI, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and the South Florida Violent Crime and Fugitive Task Force are jointly investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

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