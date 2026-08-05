SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a Bank of America branch in Miami last week, and investigators believe the subject has ties to the local community.

Investigators said the robbery occurred at the Bank of America branch at at 8585 Coral Way, at around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday.

According to authorities, the robber entered the bank, implied he had a firearm and demanded money from an employee. No injuries were reported.

Investigators said the subject has a distinctive hairstyle. The back of his head is completely shaved, with the remaining hair flipped forward.

Credit: FBI

Authorities believe he is known in the Miami-Dade County area and urge the public not to approach him. Anyone who spots him should contact law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

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