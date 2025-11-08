MIAMI (WSVN) - The FBI’s Miami office is investigating after a passenger died while traveling on the Carnival Horizon cruise ship, officials said.

Carnival Cruise Line said it is cooperating fully with federal authorities and focusing on supporting the passenger’s family.

The ship returned to PortMiami as scheduled Saturday morning.

“Since this is an ongoing matter under the jurisdiction of law enforcement, all media inquiries need to be directed to the FBI’s Miami public affairs office,” the company said in a statement.

No additional details about the passenger or the circumstances surrounding the death have been released.

