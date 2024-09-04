MIAMI (WSVN) - The family of a 7-year-old girl fighting for her life after being hit by a car in a horrific parking lot accident is asking the community for help.

Miami Police said that on Sept. 2, a 92-year-old woman accidentally struck a 7-year-old girl while trying to park her red Nissan Rogue at the Navarro Discount Pharmacy, located near Southwest 22nd Street and 32nd Avenue, Monday.

The 7-year-old girl has been identified as Stephanie Figueredo, was walking out of the pharmacy with her mother. While parking, the elderly woman accidentally hit the gas while trying to brake, drove over the sidewalk, and hit Stephanie.

“My daughter was in the walkway, and the cops say the car appeared out of nowhere,” said Joany Figueredo, Stephanie’s father.

Joany learned the horrifying details of the crash as the impact threw Stephanie back, causing major injuries.

“The car snatched her from her mother,” he said.

Stephanie was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

“My daughter is in critical condition and in a medically induced coma,” said Joany.

Stephanie’s father told 7News she was looking forward to her eighth birthday. Now the family says she has a long road to recovery ahead of her.

“If she survives the recovery, it’s a long, long process,” said Joany. “We don’t know how long, and we need help.”

Joany has been by his daughter’s side since the accident.

“We are waiting for the doctors to meet with me and her mother,” said Joany.

With Stephanie fighting for her life, Joany wants to bring awareness to elderly people getting behind the wheel.

“I want to bring awareness to the fact that elderly people driving is dangerous. Someone needs to do something,” he said. “This was a traffic ticket, it was an accident.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to ask the public for help with medical bills. If you would like to donate, click here.

Police said they cited the elderly woman, but no arrest has been made.

