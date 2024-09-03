MIAMI (WSVN) - While a child fights for her life, an elderly woman who accidentally drove her vehicle into her is cited for careless driving.

Miami Police officials said that on Sept. 2, an elderly woman accidentally struck a 7-year-old child while trying to park her red Nissan Rogue at the Navarro Discount Pharmacy, located near SW 22nd Street and SW 32nd Avenue.

“The little girl and her mother had parked and they were walking into the Navarro Pharmacy,” said Miami Police Department Officer Michael Vega.

Officials said the elderly woman, while parking, accidentally hit the gas when trying to break, drove over the sidewalk, and hit the child, who was walking out of the store with her mother.

“Somebody apparently confused the gas pedal with the break,” said Victor Garcia a witness. “It’s a very sad incident.”

The child was thrown back due to the force of the impact.

She was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital and remains in “very critical condition,” according to a hospital source.

“We’re just praying for this little girl to hopefully recover from her injuries, but it’s not looking very promising at this time,” said Vega.

According to the City of Miami Police, the woman who was driving the red SUV was 92 years old.

7News captured the elderly woman seen walking to the SUV with a police officer, looking through the vehicle for her belongings.

Witnesses were shocked to hear what happened.

“As a parent, as a grandfather, you know, my heart goes out to the family because I have grandkids and it could be happening to my grandkids or even my daughter,” said Garcia. “I believe when we grow older, there’s certain people that need to re-evaluate their skills. Especially, when they’re driving.”

Police said they cited the elderly woman but no arrest has been made.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.