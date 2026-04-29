SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami man was arrested Tuesday and charged with child neglect after his 9-year-old son told investigators he was exposed to drug-related activity and involved in preparing narcotics, authorities said.

Felipe Cordero, 39, arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of child neglect.

The child told investigators his father had him open empty bags to be filled with cocaine and that he was taken on multiple occasions to purchase the drug at locations across Miami-Dade County. He also reported witnessing his father snorting cocaine, ingesting pills and smoking marijuana.

According to the arrest report, Cordero admitted to aspects of the child’s claims.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.