NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A father was arrested after police said he hit his 14-year-old twins with a jump rope after discovering they had created an Instagram account despite being told they were not allowed to have one.

Adan Ricardo Garayguevara, 38, was arrested Thursday and charged with child abuse without great bodily harm.

According to an arrest report, Garayguevara discovered Wednesday evening that the twins had an Instagram account.

Investigators said he took them into his bedroom and began hitting them with a jump rope.

The following day, the twins went to school, where staff members noticed their injuries and notified police, according to the report.

Police said Garayguevara later arrived at the school and was detained. He was taken to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Northside District Station before being transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

In bond court, a judge found probable cause and set Garayguevara’s bond at $10,000. He was also placed on an immigration hold.

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