SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have responded to a fatal crash in West Kendall.

Crews responded to the scene near Southwest 88th Street and 172nd Ave, Thursday.

Two vehicles mangled vehicles could be spotted at the scene, along with two yellow tarps.

Fire Rescue responded to the scene, however, there were no transports.

Investigators are looking to see if speed was a factor in the crash.

Kendall Drive has been closed in both directions from SW 167th Ave and 172nd Ave.

