HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal accident in Homestead has led to the closure of an exit ramp off the Turnpike, at or near the exit to Campbell Drive.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, they were dispatched to the southbound lanes of Campbell Drive and Southwest 312th Street just after 9a.m. Wednesday in reference to a traffic accident where a vehicle reportedly struck a tree.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, where a white sedan went off road as a result of the collision. The vehicle was severely damaged and the driver died on the scene from their injuries.

A yellow tarp covered what appears to be some of the victim’s remains or blood.

They would then return to scene to “assist” police at 10:45a.m., officials say.

Florida Highway Patrol were also dispatched to the scene, to assist in the investigation.

The southbound lanes of the turnpike near Campbell Drive and Southwest 312th Street is currently closed as crew investigate the crash and work to remove the mangled car.

Traffic is slow in the area and drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.