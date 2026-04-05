MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of fans attended the first Inter Miami home game at its new stadium, with the team hitting the field for the grand opening.

After years of planning and anticipation, Inter Miami opened the Nu Stadium to the immense excitement of local fans.

“Been waiting six years for this, and it’s something that we’ve been travelling, going travelling the way home. And now that we can call this a stadium that’s our home now, it’s something that’s special to us,” said Wesley, an Inter Miami fan. “We’re excited that we can finally have a stadium that we can call home.”

“See this new stadium that’s built, it’s insane,” said Veronica, another Inter Miami fan.

The ribbon cutting ceremony before the game marked the beginning of the new era.

On Saturday, the dream of supporters became a reality.

Inter Miami hit the stadium and hosted Austin FC in the historic home opener.

Meanwhile, fans were excited for the stadium’s new location.

“It’s actually in Miami now, not in Fort Lauderdale, but it’s awesome,” said Inter Miami fan Emily.

“We’re so excited to be finally at home, we’re supposed to be in Miami,” said another Inter Miami fan.

Built near Miami International Airport, the 26,700 seat venue was packed with supporters.

The event was a landmark evening for Inter Miami fans, and would be one they would never forget.

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