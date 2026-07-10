MIAMI (WSVN) - Just over a year after a police-involved shooting killed an innocent woman while she was out celebrating her birthday, her family is now suing authorities for, what they say, was reckless actions.

Evelyn Valdes, 28, was driving near Northwest First Place and 23rd Street in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood on June 14, 2025 on a night out for her birthday. Around the same time, authorities responded to reports of a fight outside of a Wynwood club.

Miami Police said they were forced to open fire on an armed man, later identified as Norman Lindo Jr., in the area. Valdes was killed in the crossfire.

A year later, Valdes’ family is now suing the police department for their actions that led to her death that night.

“It was a completely avoidable incident. There were multiple opportunities to intervene, deescalate, before the officers enlisted deadly force,” said family attorney Angelo Martin.

Lawyers for Valdes’ family shared surveillance video that captured the chaotic shootout unfold.

At one point, you can see what appears to be a brawl break out on the street with the armed subject. Moments later, a barrage of bullets are fired across the street by multiple responding officers.

In the lawsuit, Valdes’ family argues that police “discharged a total of 10 to 11 rounds over what appears to be a wide angle of nearly 180 degrees.”

“That shooting hit the person that they were trying to hit, which was the armed man, who hadn’t threatened anybody, who hadn’t raised his gun at anybody,” said attorney Ramon Rasco.

They also argue one of the responding officers was warned of the altercation twice but failed to intervene earlier that night.

“The three officers directly involved in this incident were returned to duty within 13 days after the incident. One of those officers was reassigned to the Real Time Crime Center and the other two officers were put back to full duties,” said Martin.

Valdes’ family is hoping to find justice for their loved one who was killed on a day that was meant to be filled with fun memories.

“This has been very hard for me and my family,” said Kristy Valdes, the victim’s mother.

“She’s selfless, she’s compassionate, courageous. She fought tooth and nail for every person and now I have to do the same for her,” said the victim’s brother.

7News has reached out to the City of Miami Police Department for comment on the lawsuit.

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