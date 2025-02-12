NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Family and friends came together in Northeast Miami-Dade to honor the life of a South Florida teen, hours after deputies arrested her boyfriend in connection to her death.

7News cameras captured loved ones holding hands during a candlelight memorial held Wednesday night for 17-year-old Jansie Barthold.

The victim’s aunt led mourners in prayer.

“Thank you, Father God, for the time we got to have with Jansie, Father God,” said the teen’s aunt.

The group that gathered at the memorial remembered the teen’s life.

Barthold’s mother flew in from out-of-state to attend her daughter’s memorial, along with friends and other relatives.

“She had a life ahead of her. We talked a lot about entrepreneurship and having her own business. She’s just a beautiful teenage girl,” said the aunt.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Barthold’s body was found in the backyard of a Northeast Miami-Dade home in the area of 108th Street and Northeast Second Avenue in Northeast , Monday night.

The victim’s family told 7News this is the second sibling they have lost in a span of a few years.

“She didn’t deserve this at all. She was a beautiful young girl. This is just tragic,” said Quincy Vincent, Barthold’s brother. “He shouldn’t have gone that far with domestic violence. It didn’t have to go like that. I’m so sorry for all of this. I don’t even know how to say I’m sorry to myself for letting her down.”

Family members stood united as they all expressed shock and sadness together.

“I’m not happy that she’s on my shirt, to be honest. I don’t want her to be on my shirt. I want her to be physically here with me,” said her aunt. “To me, it’s a shame that I have to put on a shirt to represent her. That is not something that I do with pride. That’s something that I do with humiliation and with my head down.”

On Tuesday night, Miami-Dade Sheriff deputies arrested 20-year-old Dominique Domond and charged him with second-degree murder.

According to investigators, Domond initially gave conflicting statements, claiming he had been attacked by an unknown man and Barthold before pushing her out the back door. However, detectives said, he later admitted to choking Barthold to death with his bare hands and disposing of her body in the backyard.

Deputies said Barthold and Domond had been in a relationship and were involved in a heated argument that escalated into a physical altercation.

Domond was arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

In court Wednesday, Domond stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, who read the charges against him.

“Mr. Domond, you were arrested for one count of second-degree murder. That’s a crime punishable by life in prison if you are found guilty,” said Glazer. “There’s probable cause for second-degree murder.”

He was given no bond.

Domond is set to appear again in court on Thursday.

Barthold’s brother has set up a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs. To donate, click here.

