NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is detained after a 17-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in Northeast Miami-Dade, deputies say.

The incident happened in the area of 108th Street and Northeast Second Avenue.

The 911 call reportedly came in around 11 p.m. Monday, prompting a swift response from deputies.

When deputies entered the home they said the found the teen dead in the backyard.

The cause of death is still to be determined but officials said a 20-year-old man has been detained.

Neighbors told 7News a family, who they describe, as sweet lives in the home and they are just hoping the woman that died is not one of the family members.

7News spoke to one neighbor, who was left feeling uneasy after seeing the woman’s body, but he said it isn’t anyone he recognized.

“I tried to figure it out, ‘Who is it?”, said a man. “When I saw it was a woman I thought it was [inaudible]. When I looked at it I saw it wasn’t [inaudible].”

Residents described the area as relatively quiet, saying the crime rate is low.

“This is normally a peaceful area. We never get anything here,” said a man.

7News spoke with another neighbor who said he’s built a relationship with the woman after living in the community for several years, even giving her son driving lessons when he came of age.

“She’s been nice. Even when I got to Vegas I bring her souvenirs and stuff,” said a man.

“You were saying she lives here with her daughter?” asked 7News’ Reporter Alex Browning.

“Yes, her daughter and I gave her son driving lessons,” said a man.

Hours after the crime scene tape had been cleaned up, a man, who claims to be the brother of the victim, showed up to the crime scene holding a gun.

The visibly distraught man started banging on the front door and window of the home as he yelled for the homeowners to open up.

“It’s the brother! Open the god damn door!” he said.

With the gun in his hand, he threatened to shoot up the home if someone didn’t open the door.

“It’s me! Her brother!” he said.

The man did not want to see the news cameras at the home and even demanded answers from the news crew on scene.

“You know something!” said the man.

“A death investigation happened here last night,” said 7News’ reporter Michael Hudak.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office showed up to the home, for the second time in 24 hours, shortly after the man’s arrival.

Deputies de-escalated the situation with the armed man and eventually let him go.

The investigation stretched well into Tuesday evening with more deputies and Crime Scene Investigators arriving at the scene to collect evidence and uncover the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

